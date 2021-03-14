Johnny and Becky Hall, Bolivar, announce the engagement of their daughter, Tracy Elizabeth, Bolivar, to Joseph Walter Vote, Bolivar, the son of Roger and Glenda Vote, Bolivar.
The bride-to-be is a 2019 Bolivar High School graduate. She attends Missouri State University and expects to graduate in December 2021 with a degree in early childhood education. She is employed at OakStar Bank.
The prospective groom is also a 2019 Bolivar High School graduate and is in the U.S. Air Force.
Wedding plans are for Saturday, June 26, at First Baptist Church.
