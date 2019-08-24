Lullel and Lisa Vote Hickman of Walnut Grove will mark their 35th wedding anniversary Sunday, Aug. 25.
The couple was married Saturday, Aug. 25, 1984, at Morrisville United Methodist Church in Morrisville by Rev. Stephen M. Russ.
They have two children, Logan Hickman of Walnut Grove and Lacy Jones and husband Juan of St. James. The couple has two granddaughters, Amira and Alyah.
Lullel works in construction and at Stockton State Park, and Lisa is a homemaker.
