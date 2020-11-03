Jesse and Kathy Jowers, Polk, and Michael High, Belton, announce the engagement of their daughter, Savanna High, Bolivar, to Derek Crites, Bolivar, the son of Lisa and Keavin Crites, Bolivar.
The bride-to-be is a Bolivar High School and Ozarks Technical Community College graduate who works as a stay-at-home mother.
The prospective groom is a Bolivar High School and MWI graduate and is employed with Stainless Solutions.
Wedding plans are for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, in Blue Eye.
