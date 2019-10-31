Ken Highfill and Alice Meacham Highfill will celebrate 60 years of marriage this week.
A celebration hosted by their children is planned for 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Ridgecrest Church, 2210 W. Republic Road, Springfield. Attendance is the only gift requested.
The couple spent 38 years living in Humansville and currently resides in Springfield.
Ken retired from the Frisco/Burlington Northern/Santa Fe Railroads. Alice retired from a career in production.
The couple has three children, Laura and John Berry, Strafford; Joel and Elaine Montgomery, Springfield; and Kenneth Highfill Jr. and Barbara Highfill, Tecumseh, Kansas.
They have eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
