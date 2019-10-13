Bob and Shirley Hogan celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Wednesday, Oct. 9. They were married in 1969 at the Christian church in Flemington. Their wedding party included Kathy Baldwin as maid of honor and Gary Allison as best man.
After Bob finished his time in the military, they settled down in Wakenda. They lived there until Bob retired from the highway department in 1999, and they moved back to Polk County to work his family’s farm.
Shirley worked as the cook at the Wakenda school for many years and currently works at a local long-term care facility.
Their greatest joy has been in raising their family. Bob and Shirley have three children, Amberly, Bobby and Liz, with 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, who can be found congregating at the farm for lunch most Sundays.
