Brian and Franka Hopwood, Colorado Springs, Colorado, announce the engagement of their daughter, Maggie Hopwood, Bolivar, to Conley Garrison, Springfield, the son of Marty and Susie Garrison, Bolivar.
The bride-to-be is a 2018 Bolivar High School graduate and anticipates earning a B.S. in elementary education in 2021 from Southwest Baptist University.
The prospective groom is a 2017 Bolivar High School graduate and is working toward a B.A. in finance from Drury University in 2021.
Wedding plans are for Friday, July 16, at Greenhouse Two Rivers, Highlandville.
