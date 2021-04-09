Heather Huff, daughter of Charlene Huff, and Samuel Baker, son of Donna Baker, have announced their engagement.
The bride-to-be is a Southwest Baptist University student who loves the outdoors and music. The prospective groom is a construction worker and has a passion for music and ministry.
The couple met in the Bolivar Area Homeschool group and will reside near Morrisville as newlyweds.
Wedding plans are for Friday, June 11.
