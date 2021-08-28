You have permission to edit this article.
ANNIVERSARY

Joneses celebrate golden anniversary

Elder Rick Jones and Linda Michael Jones, today.

Elder Rick Jones and Linda Michael Jones are celebrating their golden wedding anniversary this week.

The couple was married Aug. 27, 1971, at Oxford Missionary Baptist Church, Leawood, Kansas. Elder George Medlin officiated.

A celebration is set for 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Goodson Missionary Baptist’s fellowship hall.

Elder Rick Jones and Linda Michael Jones, at their 1971 wedding.

