Jenny Lynn Julien, daughter of Jeff and Julie Julien of Bolivar, and Damien Jordan Eagon, son of Davy and Sara Eagon of Stockton, were married Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the home of the groom’s grandparents in Halfway.
Jeff Julien, the bride’s father, and Jim Bybee, the bride’s grandfather, officiated.
The bride’s sister Faith Francka was matron of honor. The groom’s sister Kylee Eagon was bridesmaid, and the groom’s cousin Jordan Baker was flower girl.
The groom’s friend Sawyer Garrett was best man. Groomsman was Shawn Wood, groom’s friend. The bride’s nephew Landon Francka was ring bearer.
The bride’s brother Jay Julien and the groom’s brother Ty Eagon were ushers.
The bride’s sister Faith Francka played the bridal entrance on the violin.
The couple resides in Fair Play.
