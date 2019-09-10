Rhonda Lynn Jump and John Hoyt Jones, both of Buffalo, were married in a 3 p.m. ceremony Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Fairview United Methodist Church in Huron.
The Rev. Rex E. Warren officiated at the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Ronald D. and Sara L. Jump of Bolivar. The groom is the son of the late John R. Jones and Joyce Jones of Buffalo.
The bride was given in marriage by her parents.
After a reception at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club, the couple went on a wedding trip to Riviera Maya, Mexico.
The couple lives in Buffalo. The bride is owner of local business Classy Rags in Bolivar. The groom is the owner of Outlaw Construction in Buffalo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.