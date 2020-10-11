Ashley Burks-Williams and Austin Clymore of Fair Grove are the parents of a daughter, Kennedy Elaine Clymore, born at 11:17 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Citizens Memorial Hospital, Bolivar.
She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Michael and Rachele Pendergrass, Morrisville. Paternal grandparents are Brandon and Tammy Clymore, Halfway.
