Jennifer Lambeth, of Bolivar, and Joe Owens, of Springfield, were married in a 5 p.m. ceremony Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Margaritaville Lake Resort at the Lake of the Ozarks. Gregg Peckham officiated.
The bride is the daughter of David and Connie Tindle of Humansville. The groom is the son of Rose Ann Reeder of Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The bride was given in marriage by her father.
Raella and Scarlett Owens of Fayetteville, Arkansas, were flower girls. The ring bearer was Gunner Degraffenreid of Bolivar.
