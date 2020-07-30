Lewis McBride and Wanda Dodd McBride celebrated 60 years of marriage on Sunday, June 21. Plans for a free square dance, plus a meet and greet with family and friends, have been put on hold until the COVID-19 pandemic has a vaccine and precautions are lifted. By that time, it may be their 61st celebration.
Lewey and Wanda were married in 1960 and have lived in rural Bolivar since 1972.
