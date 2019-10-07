MCE Class of 1984

Pictured, from left, front row: Randy Calhoun, Ed Morgan, Randy Presley, and Joe Warner; row 2 —- Melinda Hall Morgan, Annette Wiebe Pipenhagen, Alesia Bears Shaw, Danena Sanders Freeman, Lisa Vote Hickman, Toni Robertson, Theresa Stoney; row 3 — Karla Kerr Barrett, Terri Bruegman Cathy, Mary Latham, Kelli Clark Bolding and Katie McBride Wohnoutka.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Marion C. Early High School’s Class of 1984 held its 35th reunion on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Smith’s Restaurant, Bolivar.

The evening consisted of sharing photos, visiting, looking through yearbooks and scrapbooks, eating dinner and having a special surprise visit from former MCE teachers, Mr. and Mrs. Cansler.

