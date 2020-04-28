CHANCE BEDELL AND PAIGE PHIPPS were crowned last month as Southwest Baptist University’s Mr. and Miss Southwest.
According to an SBU news release, Bedell, an interdisciplinary studies major from Odessa, and Phipps, an athletic training/pre-physical therapy major from Ozark, won the titles at the annual pageant Friday, March 6.
The release said eight candidates were nominated by SBU faculty and staff and voted upon by the student body to represent the Bearcat family for the next year.
Other candidates included Lindsey Appleby of Springfield, Ashton Hensley of Istanbul, Turkey, Sarah Swainston of Warrensburg, Jordan Ashford of St. Louis, Trevor Bellmyer of Odessa and Brooks Lucas of Divernon, Illinois.
• • •
BOLIVAR TECHNICAL COLLEGE recently announced the practical nursing Class of 2019 has completed their licensure exam testing with a 95% first-time pass rate.
According to a BTC news release, 21 students graduated from the LPN program in December.
The release said the licensure exam tests graduates over everything they have learned during their one-year nursing program. Graduates must pass this exam in order to earn licensure from the state of Missouri and begin working as an LPN. To help prepare students for the exam, BTC said it utilizes resources from partner Assessment Technology Institute.
“Our complete partnership with ATI gives our students access to practice exams, evidence-based skills practices, a three-day live review session with a specialist and more,” Kayla Hendricks, RN, MSN, LPN program coordinator at BTC, said. “After graduation, each student has the opportunity to meet with an instructor virtually to guide their individual NCLEX prep.”
For more information about BTC, call 777-5062, email info@bolivarcollege.edu or text 771-3543.
• • •
WILLIAM L. HOOPER of Bolivar recently published a new book, “Congregational Song in the Worship of the Church: Examining the Roots of American Traditions.” Published by Pickwick Publications, the book is available from the publisher, Amazon and other outlets. Hooper holds a Ph.D. He is a professor of music emeritus at Southwest Baptist University and the former senior adult pastor at First Baptist Church of Bolivar.
• • •
SARAH CHIPMAN AND ETHAN SCHMIDT were two Southwest Baptist University students among 98 college students nominated to represent their schools during the 33rd annual Missouri Governor’s Student Leadership Forum on Faith and Values on Feb. 14-16.
According to an SBU news release, the three-day forum “encouraged these students by challenging their decision-making, values and belief systems using the platform of servant leadership.” The forum also focused on character development, the release added.
The release said Schmidt is a political science and history major from Richland, and Chipman is a biology major from Gladstone.
During the forum, Chipman and Schmidt attended the Governor’s Prayer Breakfast with Gov. Mike Parson and first lady Teresa Parson at the Governor’s Mansion, the release added. They also attended the 2020 Legislative Inaugural Ball and heard from speakers.
• • •
SOUTHWEST BAPTIST UNIVERSITY recently hosted 40 teams from 25 schools at the university’s annual history bowl on the Bolivar campus.
According to an SBU news release, Kickapoo High School’s first team won the Large School Division with a final total of 76 points. Second and third place were contested, with Kickapoo’s second team holding off Bolivar High School, 68-67, and Parkview High School finishing with 66 points.
The Small School Division saw Bolivar Homeschool Association’s No. 1 team edge Lamar, a first-time participant, 78-77. Stockton finished in third place with 71 points.
Students answered 10 questions each from 10 categories, including medieval Europe, the Carter administration and African history, the release said.
The release said first-, second- and third-place teams in each division received a trophy, while first-place teams also received a $50 check from sponsor Colonial Dames of the Seventeenth Century, Captain Robert Napier Chapter in Springfield. The Matilda Polk Campbell Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution also is a History Bowl sponsor, and both organizations provide judges, scorekeepers and other helpers for the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.