NewsNote for Saturday, Feb. 15

THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI recently released its fall 2019 semester dean’s list. Included on the list are the following Polk Countians:
• Aldrich — Breanne Blakemore.
• Bolivar — Corinne Ames, Micaylyn Darby, Wyatt Darnell, Grace Fullerton, Shelby Henderson, Madalyn Jenkins, Grace Kirksey, Kennadie Long, Sarah Nelson and Bailee VanDeren.
• Brighton — Ashley Swaters.
• Fair Play — Scott Schwartz.
• Halfway — Darren Eagon.
• • •
MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY has named its fall 2019 dean’s list. The following Polk County students were included on the list:
• Bolivar — Phillip Alexander, Marylen Arciniegas, Emma Behnke, Viktoria Branstetter, Nicholas Campbell, Ryan Conley, Rachael Cox,Katie Doty, Autumn Dunavant, Joshua Farr, Jessie Gamble, Tracy Hall, Kennedy Hedges, Matthew Holt, Lilly Hudson, Alyssa Humphrey, Carsyn Julien, Taylor Ladd, Lane Mashburn, Drew Mauck, Rachel McClay, John Meents, Aaron Miller, Nathan Mills, Gavin Morris, Richard Nebel, Jacob Noblitt, Lucian Polocoser, Florangel Ramirez, Kayla Rehder, Grayson Rogers, Amanda Shields, Alexander Simpson, Sawyer Smith, Malerie Stanton, Raven Taylor, Alyson Thompson, Jonathan Trout, Gattlin Walker and Hannah Winder.
• Brighton — Aaron Abrudan, Danielle Colvin and Miranda Robertson.
• Dunnegan — Karissa Coble, Maysee Harman and Amber Strickland.
• Fair Play — Mackenzie Anderson, Talena Bailey, Luke Lower, Hannah Michaelis, Jake Myers andHannah Whaley.
• Halfway — Madison Agee, Nicholas Drake, John Ginnings, Angel Haun, Mariah Viles and Katelyn Voris.
• Morrisville — Sapphire Looney.
• Polk — Taylor Pinon.
• • •
AUTUMN ORBIN of Pleasant Hope was recently awarded Southwest Baptist University’s Presidential Distinguished Scholar Award ($12,500) and the Dutile Scholars Award ($1,000). According to an SBU news release, she received the scholarships “for her efforts” in the university’s Scholar’s Day event. Students competed through an application, essay and interview.
• • •
MICHAEL DEASON, HELEN AUG AND BILL DENNING officially signed on the dotted line Friday, Jan. 31, as apprentices through Bolivar High School’s BoMO Works program.
Deason will apprentice as an automotive technician at Bill Grant Ford, while Aug and Denning will be welders with White River Marine’s Tracker plant.
According to a news release from the program, the students were welcomed into the program by the Department of Labor’s Tracy Laughery, Office of Workforce Development and Apprenticeship Training and Development SpecialistMissouri Registered Apprenticeship Program’s Suzanne Richards and Congressman Billy Long’s office representative Jeremy Pruett.
The release said the program currently has 15 apprentices across the Bolivar community. While serving as an apprentice, students are able to gain a national industry recognized credential.
“Our goal, as we proceed with this program, is to continue to add positions based on local employer need and student interest,” coordinator Betty Glasgow said in the release. “It has been enlightening to realize the need to educate students to be ‘workplace ready’ and also educate parents on strengthening their child with confidence by allowing them to work through challenges while communicating with the student’s employer.”
The program is “very employer-driven to the local community,” the release said, and is currently signing new industry leaders for the 2020-21 school year. For more information, contact Glasgow at bglasgow@bolivarschools.org or 326-5228, ext. 5117.
