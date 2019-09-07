Tyler Terrell and Corey Siegfried participated in the 80th session of the American Legion Boys State of Missouri June 15-23 on the campus of the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, according to news releases provided to the BH-FP.
Terrell, a Halfway High School student and the son of Tim and Michelle Terrell, was a citizen of Doniphan City and held the position of fireman, Ward 3, as well as business owner. He also attended journalism and media school.
Terrell was sponsored by Halfway Lions Club.
Siegfried, a Bolivar High School student and the son of Dennis Siegfried, was a citizen of Whitfield City and held a position in the House of Representatives, as well as a delegate to the county committee, Ward 1. He was also a member of the color guard and a business owner. He attended legislative and executive policy school.
Siegfried was sponsored by the American Legion Post 138, Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.