NewsNotes for Saturday, July 24

SOUTHWEST BAPTIST UNIVERSITY has released its spring 2021 graduate list with the following Polk County students:
From Bolivar — Lindsey Barton, Bachelor of Science, cum laude;Thomas Bledsoe, Bachelor of Science; Tymon Conway, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Aleena DeRossett, Bachelor of Social Work; Stephanie Finley, Master of Business Administration; Savannah Hague, Bachelor of Arts; Miranda Hancock, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Miranda Hancock, Master of Business Administration; Melissa Harris, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Margaret Hopwood, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Robert Jaudes, Master of Business Administration; Laura LaSalle, Master of Science; Michael McNeal, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Andrew Miller, Bachelor of Science; Christopher Mitchell, Master of Business Administration; Michael Morton, Master of Business Administration; Sean Murley, Master of Science; Meleah Murray, Bachelor of Social Work, magna cum laude; Brennenjamin Noyes, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Marie Noyes, Bachelor of Science; Austin Pfrimmer, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Haley Roberts, Master of Science; Keith Smith, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Kylie Steverson, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Haley Stoner, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Jessica Struckman, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Alyssa Tabor, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Emily Terry, Bachelor of Science; Holly Thomas, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Hannah Toombs, Bachelor of Science; Rocky Walker, Master of Arts; Kelsey Youngblood, Associate of Science in Nursing.
From Brighton — Landon Fisher, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude.
From Dunnegan — Laura Tuesburg, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude.
From Flemington — Ashley Horton, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude.
FromHalfway — Ashley Coursey, Bachelor of Science; Jordan Hillenburg, Bachelor of Science; Amanda Foster, Bachelor of Science.
From Humansville — Ciara Wedge, Associate of Science in Nursing.
• • •
SHAYLA FERGUSON of Halfway has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's winter 2021 dean's list, in which full-time students must attain a GPA between 3.500 and 3.699.
• • •
KEIGHLYN JOHNSON of Pleasant Hope was awarded a $1,500 scholarship from O’Bannon Bank.
• • •
EMMA HACKETT of Buffalo has been named to Culver-Stockton College’s spring 2021 dean's list, in which students must have a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99.
• • •
ANNA WOLF of Bolivar has been named to Central Methodist University’s spring 2021 dean’s list, in which students must attain a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
• • •
AUSTIN JONES AND STEPHANIE WILSON of Bolivar have been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s winter 2021 president’s list, in which full-time students must attain a GPA of 3.70 or higher.
• • •
MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY awarded scholarships to incoming students for the 2021-22 school year based on their ACT scores, GPA, standing in graduating class and leadership shown in community and school activities. The following Polk County students accepted these scholarships:
From Bolivar — Josiah Morton Bartgis, provost scholarship; Kimberly Brown, out-of-state tuition waiver, Phi Theta Kappa scholarship; Claire R. Green, board of governors scholarship; Ryan J. Hadank, board of governors scholarship; Dylan Hall, provost scholarship; Emme Hall, academic excellence scholarship Hutchens/SGA centennial leaders scholarship; Rylie S. Hardin, Missouri State promise scholarship; Riley W. LaBee, provost scholarship; Luke D. Meents, academic distinction scholarship and Madeline K. Payne, provost scholarship.
From Brighton — Conner M. Duff, provost scholarship; Halle Eliza Lawson, board of governors scholarship and Preston Jace Webster, Missouri State promise scholarship.
From Fair Play — Dustin J. Sterling, board of governors scholarship.
From Halfway — Leah Marie King, provost scholarship.
From Dunnegan — Clay Owen Thornton, board of governors scholarship.
From Morrisville — Lillee N. Grant, Missouri State promise scholarship.
• • •
RILEY TILLERY OF HUMANSVILLE AND MARY GRACE WARDEN OF BOLIVAR participated in the Missouri FFA Public Speaking Academy held June 8-10 on the University of Central Missouri campus and sponsored by UCM’s Agriculture Department.
During three days of intensive learning, FFA members used their resources to develop and refine an effective speech by learning to increase their confidence, develop organizational skills, use language effectively, analyze audiences and improve speaking skills by judging themselves honestly and critically while keeping a positive attitude, according to a news release.
Each student presented their speech in competition at the conclusion of the academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.