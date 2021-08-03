MORRISVILLE HIGH SCHOOL softball practice begins at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9. Must have a physical and insurance before you can practice.
• • •
HUMANSVILLE R-4 REGISTRATION will take place over four days and will be arranged according to the last name of the parent/guardian/adult.
7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9 — adult last name A-H
7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 — adult last name I-P
7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 — adult last name Q-Z
8:00 to noon Thursday, Aug. 12
Parents can pick up registration packet information starting Thursday, Aug. 5. Open house will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19.
• • •
MARION C. EARLY SCHOOL DISTRICT’S ENROLLMENT for new students will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 3 and 4. Please bring proof of residency, birth certificate, immunization record, name of previous school and transcript or last year's grade card if you have it.
• • •
CODY MCKELLIPS of Morrisville graduated from Missouri University of Science and Technology with a Bachelor of Science in aerospace engineering.
• • •
KIMBERLY LANNAN of Brighton was initiated into Missouri State University’s honor society of Phi Kappa Phi. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.
• • •
MICHAELA HIGGINBOTHAM of Halfway was named to Blackburn College’s spring 2021 dean's list, in which students must attain a GPA of 3.6 or higher for the semester.
• • •
MISSOURI UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY has released its spring 2021 honor’s list, in which full-time students must attain a GPA of 3.2 or higher. The following Polk County students were named to the list:
Bolivar — Christopher Davis, mechanical engineering, senior, and Joshua Francisco, engineering, sophomore.
Fair Play — Carly Fox, mechanical engineering, junior.
Humansville — Wayne Williams, civil engineering, junior.
Morrisville — Keaton Painter, engineering, sophomore.
• • •
KRISHNA BHADU OF BOLIVAR AND APRIL MAKARA OF BRIGHTON were named to the University of Kansas’s spring 2021 honor list. Both students were part of the Brighton College of Liberal Arts & Sciences.
• • •
MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY graduated the following Polk County students in the spring 2021 semester.
Bolivar — Viktoria Branstetter, Bachelor of Science in education, agriculture education; Stormy Greathouse, Master of Social Work; Madeline Hall-Baker, Bachelor of Science in education, special education/cross categorical; Simone Hinzo, Bachelor of Science in communication; Kimberly Lannan, Bachelor of Social Work, summa cum laude; AnnaMarie McGlone, Bachelor of Science in education, elementary education; Randi Mitchell, Master of Science in psychology; Jacob Noblitt, Bachelor of Science in education, agriculture education, summa cum laude; Kendrick Payne, Master of Social Work; Alexander Simpson, Bachelor of Science in psychology, cum laude; Rachel Tallant, Master of Science in education, literacy; Raven Taylor, Bachelor of Science in management, magna cum laude; and Sierra Wells, Doctor of Physical Therapy.
Brighton — Derrick Schaffer, Bachelor of Science in psychology.
Dunnegan — Maysee Harman, Bachelor of Science in psychology; Paige Harman, Bachelor of Science in biology, cum laude; and Amber Strickland, Bachelor of Science in animal science and equine science, cum laude.
Halfway — Nick Drake, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering Technology, magna cum laude; and Angel Haun, Bachelor of Science in psychology.
Morrisville — Matthew Monroe, Bachelor of Science in hospitality and restaurant administration.
Pleasant Hope — Sarah Phelps, Bachelor of Science in education, middle school education; and Michael Hillenburg, Bachelor of Science in general business.
• • •
UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI graduated the following students for their spring 2021 semester:
Barbara Daun Allison, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in veterinary medicine.
Shelby Leigh Henderson, Bachelor of Journalism in journalism with an emphasis in strategic communication, minor in linguistics.
Kennadie Kay Long, Bachelor of Health Science in public health, undergraduate certificate in multicultural studies, minor in social justice, minor in leadership and public service.
Dayne Anthony Wendland, Bachelor of Arts in sociology, Bachelor of Arts in psychology.
• • •
TIFFANY ROWELL of Bolivar, majoring in psychology, has been named to the University of Massachusetts Lowell’s spring 2021 dean’s list.
• • •
UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL MISSOURI released its spring 2021 dean’s list with the following Polk County Students, based on GPA distinction:
Aldrich — Ian Taylor Gilpin, 4.0 dean’s list.
Bolivar — Aspen S. White, 4.0 dean’s list.
Humansville — Cierra Lynn Rodenbaugh and Cassandra Rae Rodenbaugh, 3.5 to 3.99 dean’s list.
• • •
BOLIVAR HIGH SCHOOL graduates received more than $33,000 in scholarships from the Bolivar Educational Advancement Foundation.
The following students accepted the scholarships:
Bolivar High School Class of 1966 Scholarship ($750) — Luke Sergent.
Kyla Ann Quennoz Memorial Scholarship ($750) — Ashtyn Trotter.
Cecil and Faye Wollard Agriculture Scholarship ($1,000) —Lauren Harrill.
Jerry and Neta Gallivan Scholarship ($3,200) —Megan Roberts.
Zumwalt Scholarship ($650) — Jacob Darby.
Jimmy Kelly Memorial Scholarship ($800) — Isaac Jenkins.
Lloyd and Martha Morgan Memorial Scholarship ($425) — Andrew Bunn.
Class of 64 Scholarship ($650) — Claire Green.
Butler Scholarship ($300) — Justin Vance.
Francis Williams Scholarship ($125) — Hunter Davis.
Synda L. Douglas Memorial Scholarship ($1,300 each) — Eliana Nuńez and Paige Martin.
Patterson Scholarship(top 2 ranked seniors, $1,500 each) — Jacob Darby and Hannah Goughnour.
Carson Scholarships($1,000 per year)—Jacob Darby, Hallie Tucker, Megan Roberts, Hunter Davis, Issac Jenkins, Lizbeth Maldonado, Ashtyn Trotter, Rylie Hardin and Noemi Moreno.
Mitchell Scholarships($550 per year) — Faith Genovese, Noemi Moreno and Jacob Darby.
Schooley Scholarships ($500) — Luciano Astone, Megan Austin, Jacob Darby, Isaac Jenkins, Crystal Khor, Harley Mincks, Taylor Northern, Paige Price, Nataley Redd-Crites, Megan Roberts, Dreven Sharp, Emily Sokolik, Cora Stimpson, Chauntel Thurmond, Ashtyn Trotter, Justin Vance and Alexandria Well.
