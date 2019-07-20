TAMMY SAWYERS of Flemington received a Master of Science in Education, special education K-12, during Arkansas State University’s May 11 commencement.
KAI TROBISCH of Bolivar, a University of Kansas College of Liberal Arts and Sciences student, earned a spot on the school’s spring 2019 honor roll.
Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.
KASSIDY OWENS, KELIE HENDERSON AND RACHEL GRAVES, all of Bolivar, were recently named to the Missouri Southern State University spring 2019 deans list.
The list recognizes full-time students from Missouri Southern who earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above on a 4.0 scale.Students must earn the required GPA while enrolled in 12 or more hours of credit courses.
• • •
MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY recently named its spring graduates. Several Polk Countians were among the 2,941 students to receive degrees during the Saturday, May 17, ceremony:
• Aldrich — Tanner Lawrence Corum, Bachelor of Science in Education, Special Education/Cross Categorical.
• Bolivar — Carissa Ann Gooch, Bachelor of Science, Marketing; Nicole Rae Lawson, Bachelor of Social Work; Randi Alise Mitchell, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Ian Daniel Nix, Bachelor of Science, Finance; Hannah Nicole Noteware, Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education; Parth A. Patel, Bachelor of Science, Cell and Molecular Biology; Erin A. Porter, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Kaylie E. Rothdiener, Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education, Cum Laude; Dakota Junior Twenter, Master of Science in Education, Educational Administration; Lily B. Witt, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business; Quincy Nicole Young, Bachelor of Science, Professional Writing, Summa Cum Laude.
• Brighton — Zane David McCurry, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business; Sara Ranae Perry, Master of Science, Communication Sciences and Disorders.
• Fair Play — Elizabeth Ann King, Bachelor of Science, English; Alexia Nicole Wollard, Bachelor of Science, Marketing.
• Humansville — Amber D. Davenport, Bachelor of Science, Criminology.
• Pleasant Hope — Jasmin Claros, Master of Business Administration; Christian Alexander Bodine, Bachelor of Science, Computer Information Systems, Summa Cum Laude; Olivia Linn Compton, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, Summa Cum Laude in the Honors College; Olivia Linn Compton, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Art, Summa Cum Laude in the Honors College; Alexandria Elizabeth Hanson, Bachelor of Science, Marketing; Paula Colette Welter, Master of Natural and Applied Science.
• Polk — Jacob Daniel Horn, Bachelor of Science, Criminology.
• Walnut Grove — Mikala Joanne Dotson, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, in the Honors College, Cum Laude; Lance Darrin Parrish, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resources.
