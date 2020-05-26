JOHN JONES AND JESSICA VENVERTLOH of Bolivar were named to the spring 2020 Truman State University president’s list, according to a university news release. The list represents students who have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA.
• • •
ASHLEY LEIBLE AND SAMUEL HENSON of Bolivar were named to the spring 2020 honor roll at Graceland University, according to a university news release.
Leible was named to the university’s president’s list. The list represents students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
Henson was named to the university’s dean’s list. The list represents students with a GPA between 3.25 and 3.64.
• • •
MITCHELL NORTHERN AND JOEL WALLEY of Bolivar were among five Southwest Baptist University students who recently presented their senior honors capstone experience projects as part of SBU’s Gordon & Judy Dutile Honors Program.
Northern is the son of James and Jana Northern. Walley is the son of Paul and Jennifer Walley.
According to an SBU news release, capstone students generally present their projects at the end of the semester at an open house. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an open house wasn’t possible this year, so students adapted, creating slideshows, posters or presenting their projects via video chats.
Jodi Meadows, director of the Dutile Honors Program, said in the release the honors capstone’s purpose is to provide the student “with an opportunity for interest-driven, self-directed learning with a faculty member.”
“It requires significant self-management, curiosity and flexibility to adapt as the capstone process unfolds. Honors students consistently list the capstone experience as one of the most significant aspects of their honors curriculum.”
According to the release, Northern presented “When Machines Learn: Reinforcement Learning and Interactive Media.”
Walley presented “Self: A Narcissus Story.”
Meadows noted Walley’s presentation was particularly creative, the release stated. With the help of his faculty supervisors, Bethany Wood and Renee Waters, Walley presented a reading of his original musical-in-progress, “Self: A Narcissus Story.” He selected students to produce the work and presented it to the entire theatre department, as well as other guests, via Zoom.
According to the release, the Dutile Honors Program started during the fall 2005 semester and now has 179 graduates. For more information, contact Meadows at 328-1460 or jmeadows@SBUniv.edu.
• • •
MAKENNA LYNN CORNELISON of Pleasant Hope will receive an Associate of Arts degree in general studies from Missouri State University-West Plains for the 2020 academic year.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, university officials will not be able to recognize graduates at the previously scheduled May 16 commencement ceremony.
Instead, the graduates will be recognized during commencement ceremonies at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at the West Plains Civic Center. The August ceremony is contingent on state and federal public health requirements in place at the time.
