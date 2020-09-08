THE ASHLOCK FAMILY REUNION will bring together the family of Frank and Sarah Lowe Ashlock from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with lunch at noon, Saturday, Sept. 12, at the first pavilion in Dunnegan Memorial Park, Bolivar. Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish. Table service and drinks will be provided.
ASHTON MILLER of Bolivar graduated summa cum laude with a B.S. from University of Central Missouri during the university’s 2020 summer commencement exercises Saturday, Aug. 1. Students who completed their degree requirements by the end of the spring 2020 semester were eligible to be honored at the event, which was rescheduled from May due to COVID-19.
VERONICA LEONARD of Humansville earned a Bachelor of Arts, mathematics (5-9), from Western Governors University. The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 190,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997, according to a news release.
JACK BEUTTELL-TRIGGS AND CALEB PYLE, of Brighton and Bolivar, respectively, earned slots on the University of Maryville’s spring 2020 dean’s list. To be eligible for the list, full-time undergraduate students with 50% or less graduate level courses must earn no single grade lower than a B-minus and a GPA of 3.50 or higher.
THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI’S spring semester 2020 graduation list includes the following Polk Countains:
From Bolivar — Brittany Briggs, J.D., and Megan Spear, B.S. in animal sciences.
From Fair Play — Dylan Cain, Master of Public Affairs.
