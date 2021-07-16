NewsNotes for Wednesday, July 14

ART SYNC GALLERY MEMBERS HUE AND MARLA PARNELL hosted a painting event at Bolivar High School’s Project Graduation on Sunday, May 16. Students painted and learned how to manipulate acrylics to create colorful sunset skies and realistic palm trees, according to a gallery news release.
The release said both Parnells are professional artists — Hue a potter and Marla a two-dimensional artist specializing in portraiture — and are also members of the Polk County Artists Association, as well as national organizations that represent artists working in their respective media.
ArtSync Gallery, located on the east side of the Bolivar Square, represents a number of area artists working in a wide variety of art media. The Gallery offers gallery space, workshops, classes and juried exhibitions for artists across the region. Art and gift items may be purchased during gallery hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
• • •
ALEXIS BERRY, NOEMI MORENO AND BLAKE HALVERSON recently completed necessary requirements for BoMO Works apprenticeships and internships and were recognized on Friday, May 14, according to a program news release.
The release said Berry with The Marketing Bunch has completed her requirements for digital marketing assistant, while Moreno with Polk County Health Center has completed her requirements for community health nurse.
To complete an apprenticeship, a student must complete 2,000-8,000 hours of work while meeting competency requirements as determined per position by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the release said. It can take two to four years for students to complete and is not defined by graduation.
A Participation of Internship is issued per employer and the school district when a student has met the criteria established by both entities without the Department of Labor's involvement. Halverson is the recipient of a Participation of Internship from Woods Supermarket as a retail association assistant.
"We are truly grateful for our employer/industry partners," Coordinator of BoMO Works Apprenticeships and Internships Betty Glasgow said in the release. "We could not do this without their commitment. Our students that complete this achievement have made a tremendous commitment to obtaining the skills necessary to receive the certificate. They are to be commended for their hard work and dedication."
For more information on how a business can partner with BoMO Works Apprenticeships and Internships, contact Glasgow at bglasgow@bolivarschools.org or call 326-5228, ext. 5117.
• • •
STACY NICHOLE DAVIS of Bolivar graduated from Northwest Missouri State University with a Master of Science in Education after majoring in C&I: Teaching Technology.
• • •
MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY STUDENTS who have been named to the dean's list include Shawnee Boswell of Humansville, Kate Brown of Fair Play, Makenna Cornelison of Pleasant Hope, Lillian Durr of Pleasant Hope, Jaydin Lee of Pleasant Hope, Matthew McKnight of Pleasant Hope, Kody Agee of Halfway, Mackenzie Anderson of Fair Play, Allison Ashlock of Bolivar, Emma Behnke of Bolivar, Serena Branstetter of Bolivar, Karissa Coble of Dunnegan, Danielle Colvin of Brighton, Angel Creag of Bolivar, Stephanie Dejeu of Bolivar, Nicholas Drake of Halfway, Joshua Farr of Bolivar, Jacey Follis of Dunnegan, Malerie Grant of Bolivar, Tracy Hall of Bolivar, Jonathan Hanka of Fair Play, Allyson Hargis of Bolivar, Paige Harman of Dunnegan, Audrey Henenberg of Bolivar, Tori Howlett of Aldrich, Lilly Hudson of Bolivar, Carsyn Julien of Bolivar, Kaile Lindsay of Bolivar, Connor Logan of Bolivar, Sapphire Looney of Morrisville, Luke Lower of Fair Play, Drew Mauck of Bolivar, Catalina McCartney of Aldrich, Hannah Michaelis of Fair Play, Jacob Noblitt of Bolivar, Laura Persinger of Bolivar, Taylor Pinon of Polk, Grayson Rogers of Bolivar, Lily Shepard of Bolivar, Alexander Simpson of Bolivar, Sawyer Smith of Bolivar, Raven Taylor of Bolivar, Al Thompson of Bolivar and Katelyn Thornton of Dunnegan.
• • •
ZACHARY L. HOWARD of Bolivar has been named to Northwest Missouri State University’s 2021 spring semester president’s honor roll, in which full-time students must have a GPA of 3.5 or above. Howard attained a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.