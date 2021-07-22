UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI released its spring 2021 dean’s list with the following Polk County students:
From Bolivar — Corinne Elizabeth Ames, senior, agricultural-food and natural resources; Jackson Harrison Bowes, sophomore, engineering; Ryan F Cohen, junior, journalism; Grace Logan Fullerton, junior, agricultural-food and natural resources; Shelby Leigh Henderson, senior, journalism; Jayden Devri Lippincott, junior, arts & science; Mia Jean Montgomery, junior, journalism; Sarah K Nelson, junior, health professions; Benjamin James Roker, junior, arts & science; Bailee Reese VanDeren, senior, arts & science
From Brighton — Ashley Swaters, senior, business
From Fair Play — Scott Gary Schwartz, junior, agricultural-food and natural resources
From Halfway — Darren Lee Eagon, senior, engineering
From Humansville — Kaylee Willene Lower, junior, agricultural-food and natural resources
• • •
DRURY UNIVERSITY released its spring 2021 evening and online dean’s list, in which full-time students must have a GPA of 3.6 or higher.
From Bolivar — Patrick Ashcraft, Jordan Nelson, Samantha Reinke
From Flemington — Jon Franse
From Halfway — Brandi Payne
• • •
DRURY UNIVERSITY released its spring 2021 day dean’s list, in which full-time students must have a GPA of 3.6 or higher.
From Bolivar — Tony Brandt, Bolivar High School; Hannah Brown, Bolivar High School; Makenzie Cornell, Bolivar High School; Dani Davis, Bolivar High School; Brandon Emmert; Alice Meadows, Bolivar High School; Anna Meadows, Bolivar High School
From Halfway — Hailey Looney, Glendale High School
• • •
HEATH SOUTHWICK of Pleasant Hope has been named to the University of Saint Mary’s spring 2021 dean’s list, in which students must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
• • •
CONNER STARBIRD of Bolivar graduated from Washburn University with a Bachelor of Arts in political science.
• • •
JEN COCHRAN of Bolivar has been named to Southeast Missouri State University spring 2021 president's list, in which full-time students must attain a perfect 4.0 GPA, achieve no grade below an A and receive no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.
• • •
REAGHAN LESH of Bolivar has been named to Greenville University’s 2021 spring dean’s list.
• • •
SOUTHWEST BAPTIST UNIVERSITY has released its spring 2021 honor roll lists.
The following Polk County students were named to SBU’s honor’s list, in which full-time students must attain a GPA of 3.00 to 3.49:
From Aldrich — Lauren Long.
From Bolivar — Thomas Bledsoe, Peter Bowling, Rayna Cochran, Samuel Creasy, Sarah Creasy, Emerson Fish, Jack Hadank, Taylor Hendrix, Samantha John, Jeanie Kelley, Samuel Lewright, Andrew Miller, Mgcini Mpofu, Jenna Nelson, Marie Noyes.
According to a news release, the following Polk County students were named to SBU’s dean’s list, in which full-time students must attain a GPA of 3.50 to 3.69:
From Bolivar — Lindsey Applegate, Lindsey Barton, Julianna Biggs, Cameron Carr, Aleena DeRossett, Rheagan Hancock, Raegan Kelly, Joshua Lewis, Brennenjamin Noyes, Josue Palacios.
The following Polk County students were named to SBU’s president’s list, in which full-time students must attain a GPA of 3.70 to 3.84:
From Bolivar — Anna Bandy, Mariah Barber, Kalen Bradley, Jesse Gann, Melissa Harris, Nathan Hooper, Corynn Knight, Gabriel Long.
The following Polk County students were named to SBU’s trustee’s list, in which full-time students must attain a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0:
From Bolivar — Mikayla Becker, Jackson Brown, Trevor Conley, Tymon Conway, Laura Dixon, Callen Dye, Rachel Evans, Madeline Geurin, Bladen Hancock, Souvuoch Heng, Margaret Hopwood, Sarrah Hottes, Abigayle Knight, Michael McNeal, Courtney Miller, Meleah Murray, Austin Pfrimmer
• • •
JOHN JONES of Bolivar has been named to Truman State University’s spring 2021 president’s list, in which full-time students must attain a perfect 4.0 GPA.
• • •
TAYLOR CLAYTON of Bolivar has been named to Truman State University’s spring 2021 vice president for academic affairs’ list, in which full-time students must attain a GPA between 3.50 to 3.99.
• • •
MARY HARRIS of Bolivar has been named to Rockhurst University’s spring 2021 dean’s list, in which students must attain a GPA of 3.5 or above.
• • •
MACKENZIE AUSTIN of Bolivar has been named to Culver-Stockton College’s spring 2021 president's list, in which full-time students must attain a perfect 4.0 GPA.
