Amanda Orrell, Bolivar, daughter of the late Kenneth and the late Treva Orrell, and Jeffrey Pettit, Pittsburg, son of Wanda and Murray Stewart, Pittsburg, and Ellis Pettit, Belton, announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.
The bride-to-be is a 1996 graduate of Bolivar High School and works as an administrative assistant at the Bolivar Herald-Free Press and as a call center agent at Highlander Political Strategies. The prospective groom is a 1986 graduate of Excelsior Springs High School.
Wedding plans are for 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Davis Pavilion, Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.