Polk County remembers

The Bolivar Herald-Free Press reached out to several Polk County residents to ask them — What are your memories of the day the world stopped turning? How did 9/11 change the world? The following are their responses.
Joan Woods — co-owner of Woods Supermarket
On Sunday, Sept. 9th, I was on top of the world trade center as a tourist with three of my sisters. It was a beautiful afternoon, very calm and peaceful. We had no sense of danger at all. I flew to Richmond, Virginia, that evening to spend time with my aunt and uncle.
On the morning of 9/11, I had flown out of the airport in Richmond and was in the air on the way to Dallas when the World Trade Center Towers and the Pentagon were hit. During the flight, the pilot came on and said, "America is at war! The two towers of the World Trade Center have been attacked and have fallen, and the Pentagon has been attacked. The U.S. FAA has an emergency landing plan, and we will be landing in Little Rock. American air space is being locked down, and all flights must land immediately at the closest airport. Please do not use your cell phones." Those chilling words sent an atmosphere of shock and panic throughout the plane. I was sitting in an aisle seat towards the back of the plane, and the stewardesses were huddled together and crying. We were on an American airlines flight and their friends were on the crews of the planes that crashed. They had received notice of the names of the crews that were lost. It was a horrific scene unfolding.
In Little Rock, they taxied our plane to the end of the runway, and we watched as they unloaded all of our luggage and dumped it in a huge pile of luggage in the middle of a field. Later we learned they didn't know if more planes were targeted and if luggage had bombs in it.
When we walked into the airport, reality hit. There were police and army, and I don't know who all the people in uniforms were. Bathrooms were locked down, and they were ushering people through and we were told to keep walking, do not stop. It was so frightening and confusing.
When we landed in Little Rock, the pilot said we could now use our cell phones. As soon as I turned mine on, one of my sisters was calling me. When I answered, she burst into tears and said, "Where are you and are you safe?" My whole family was in a state of panic because they knew I was in the air. From Linda, I learned what was happening and it was so shocking … especially since we both had just been there two days earlier. She alerted all the family that I was safe, and it was a little bit before I could talk with Don.
I was letting some of the passengers around me use my phone because they didn't have one and needed to call their families. The man I was sitting next to on the plane had lived in Little Rock, and he knew how to get a cab away from the airport. He walked me out toward the highway, got a cab, told the driver to take me away from the airport and I'd figure out where to go. He said he had friends he could call for help, so he'd be OK. He hugged me goodbye and wished me good luck … and I never saw him again. It all happened so fast.
I was haunted for a long time with the faces of workers I encountered on top of the World Trade Center. In particular, a young college student who was running the huge elevator to the top. I was standing next to him talking with him on the two to three minute ride to the top, the elevators were huge. I’d guess probably 50 people at a time crowded into one. We were the last ones to get in so I was standing next to this young man. It seemed strange to me that they had someone to push the buttons to take us to the top. But I guess there were so many people everyday from all over the world that they had to. This young man was very witty and fun, perfect for the job. He went to NYU, of course I have no idea if he was killed or not. I did not know his name.
It was a long, lonely journey home that day, but I made it. I will never forget the sadness, the fear, the shock, the prayers for all those who were affected. I was one of the lucky ones; my plane was not hijacked.
Like most Americans, it was an experience I will never forget.
Sheriff Danny Morrison — Polk County Sheriff’s Office
I will never forget 9/11 and the impact it had on our nation. I was deputy sheriff and had just finished up working an overnight shift. There was a little TV sitting on a filing cabinet in the office, and everyone was huddled around it watching the news coverage. At first, we didn’t know if it was an accident or an intentional act. After the second plane crashed into the second tower, we knew this was no accident. I remember feeling sorrow for the lives that were lost and angry toward the terrorists. I am forever grateful for our first responders and military personnel.
Since 9/11, law enforcement has changed a great deal. Not only do we have to be aware of what is going on in our local jurisdiction, but we need to be mindful of what is happening worldwide. Last week, PCSO detectives and I attended training on domestic and international challenges to the U.S. homeland security. Before 9/11, training like this was almost nonexistent.
Rick Davis — Polk County Emergency Management Director
I was on the bus, and the news came across KTTS. And your heart just drops because you know there are going to be a lot of deaths. Whenever I got off the bus, I made some phone calls and got some buddies together, and we just talked and cried.
But when the towers fell and they started showing pictures of the firefighters, my heart just dropped. I mean, they’re New Yorkers, but they’re still brothers. You know what they’re going through, when you’ve got fire above you and fire all the way around you and your helmet’s melting. You’re going up the stairs and people are going down the stairs. But that’s your job, even if it’s a volunteer job. You took that on. You don’t need to be in there if you aren’t serious about saving lives.
We all work as a team. It brought the community closer together, fire departments and law enforcement, everybody worked together better. And the community was very supportive of the fire departments and law enforcement. And there were a lot of people who decided to volunteer.
Kermit Hargis — retired public health planner at the Polk County Health Center and former emergency management director
I was in the emergency management office working. A friend called to ask if I had heard the news. He told me what was going on, so I turned on the news and saw the second plane hit.
I called the state disaster office in Jefferson City to ask if they knew what was going on because it was obvious that the country was under attack. But, what I didn’t know was if it was just aimed at one part of the country or was it the whole country under attack. And, at that time they really didn’t know. So we had to assume the whole country was under attack.
Airplanes were being grounded, trains were being grounded. Those next two or three or years were the busiest times of my entire 35 year career. It was insane for two or three years after that … the number of hours we put in after that with training and planning and just doing our jobs consisted of a lot of 12 to 14 hour days.
I ended up going for three weeks to Ft. McClelland, Alabama. The Department of Homeland Security has a training facility there. I took chemical and biological training there, and then I spent one week taking radiological training at the Nevada Test site, just outside Las Vegas. (The Nevada test site is where the U.S. tested all their nuclear weapons before the treaty was signed.)
Emotionally, first was anger that someone would do this. And then, to watch the towers collapse and hear that 300 plus fellow first responders had lost their lives, then the great sadness set in.
One of the biggest things that came out of all this, it really changed the way that we operated as emergency services in this country. A tremendous amount of money came down to the agency, public health department, fire departments and law enforcement to provide training for the possibility of future attacks.
It also established some mandates that told us, as local and state governments, how we should respond. Everybody who had anything to do with emergencies and disasters had to work under the Incident Command System that President Bush had enacted. We had to work under that system in order to receive federal funding. We had to train to work under that system. It was a time like no other in my whole career.
Kim Cribbs — Bolivar High School girl’s golf coach
I was teaching 2nd grade in Humansville.
I remember getting the news from my principal. She did not want us turning on any kind of news while teaching the younger kids. I remember getting word from my dad that I needed to stop and fill up my car with gas because he didn't know what was going to happen with the world. I remember when I got home that I watched the news about it the rest of the night.
Nathan Rothdiener — Bolivar High School girl’s tennis coach
It's hard to believe that it's been 20 years since 9/11. I remember everything about that day!
I was teaching at Buffalo High School at that time. I was pretty excited that morning, because I'm a huge Broncos fan, and they had won on Monday night football versus the New York Giants. It was a late night but well worth it. I went to school that day and started preparing for my classes.
I had (a) first block plan (period), and one of the neighboring teachers poked his head in and said, “The World Trade Center has been hit by a plane.” I was kind of shocked, but like many people at the time, I assumed it was an accident. I went down to the teacher workroom and watched in disbelief the rest of my plan period as the events started to unfold. When my plan (period) was over, I grabbed an indoor antenna and some tin foil and tried to get a channel to come in on the classroom TV. I got a fuzzy screen, and my classes watched events as they unfolded the rest of the day. Like most of the country at that time, we were more shocked than anything. After school, I raced home so I could watch and see what else was happening.
Over the course of the next couple of weeks, September 11 became the longest day in history as we rewatched the planes crashing, the towers falling, and pictures from ground zero, over and over and over. It's something I will never forget. After witnessing everything that had happened that day, as a social studies teacher, I made a promise to myself that I would remember 9/11 and stop every year to teach my students I have in class about that day and the impact it had on the United States. Never forget!
Undersheriff Rod Parks— Polk County Sheriff’s Office
I was working at Bolivar Police Department, and I remember waking up that morning and turning on the television to watch the news prior to my shift. The news was playing the video of the planes crashing into the buildings over and over. I went to work, where we had the news playing in the conference room. Everyone working was just watching to see what else was going to happen.
There were so many phone calls coming into the office, we had to call in extra help just to manage the phones. I believe there were a lot of people stressing about the unknown at that minute and wondering if their community was next for a terrorist attack. It was hard to reassure the community when no one knew if there would be other attacks.
This event changed many things in law enforcement. It pushed all law enforcement to start working together. Homeland security was developed. There was more training being offered on what to look for to help prevent terrorist attacks and identify threats. There was better communication equipment, linking radios so departments could talk to each other, such as sheriff to police to highway patrol and other emergency services. There was a shift from traditional crime prevention roles to counterterrorism and homeland security roles. We were trained to always be on the lookout for anything out of the ordinary. A backpack or box left alone, you have to know if something looks suspicious or out of place and check on it.
I believe 9/11 caused many people to want to join law enforcement and the military to help protect our citizens and freedom. Unlike today, there was a great increase in recruits and a competition for law enforcement jobs. Today, the focus has changed and the community support has changed. This change has caused fewer people to go to the academy and less qualified candidates applying, thus making it harder for small departments to fill positions.
Though things have changed, I was proud to be in law enforcement then and I still am. I believe even on the worst days in my career, I can and do make a difference, as do the men and women I serve with. We oftentimes see people at their worst, but at the end of the day we’re all one community.
Lt. Roger Barron — Bolivar Police Department
Sept. 11th, 2001, is a date that changed the global order and brought uncertainty to the safety of the entire world. It is as pivotal a date as Nov. 11th, 1911, Dec. 7th, 1941, or July 20th, 1969. That Tuesday morning marked the beginning of a shift in worldview for most Americans. The world’s greatest superpower was brought to a halt by a small group of people most had never heard of and changed the way some of the most basic freedoms, liberties and services that we citizens take for granted.
Most Americans had never experienced anything like the attacks of that morning and were in shock, if not panic. Gas stations ran out of gas and supermarkets ran out of food. I was living near the Springfield/Branson airport and recall how eerily quiet the skies were when all flights were grounded.
Policing in America took on a new focus — counter-terrorism. In our biggest cities, we saw police officers wearing additional armor and helmets, armed with rifles, to be ready to respond to the next terror attack. Law enforcement learned about “dirty bombs” and biological attacks and developed plans to respond to scenarios that previously were thought of as plot lines to action movies. Suspicion and fear rose across all segments of society and new agencies were created to mitigate our vulnerabilities.
In the 20 years that have passed, police agencies have begun to balance the need for vigilance in our communities to prevent future attacks while being responsive and realistic to the needs of the citizens, reinforcing the idea that open communication and transparency with those we serve is paramount.
Jason Ingold — Bolivar High School athletic director
I was a senior at SBU and was on the men's soccer team. We had a game scheduled for that day at Southern Illinois University.
Prior to leaving for the game, I went to the Modern Barber Shop off the square to get a quick haircut. The barber had the TV on, and while I was getting my hair cut, the news began to show footage of what was occurring in New York. Those of us in the barber shop were all shocked by what we had seen.
Once finished, I immediately raced back to our house, and I joined my roommates in watching the news coverage. Our game at SIU was cancelled, SBU cancelled classes for the day, and we later got together as a soccer team to talk through what was happening and pray for those affected.
On a side note, our coach's wife was flying that day from LA to KC. We prayed most of that day for her because he was not able to reach her and no one really knew if other planes in the U.S. were going to be taken hostage. In the end, she was safe and her LA plane never left for KC, keeping her in LA for an extended amount of days until the U.S. airways opened back up.
I also remember calling my family in KC, Chicago and Boston to make sure everyone was safe and doing well. My roommates and I sat there for hours just watching the news coverage. That was a day that I will never forget.
Richard Asbill — Bolivar R-1 school district superintendent
On that day I was with a friend at an educational conference in Columbia, Missouri. He and I were sitting watching the news when it happened. We sat there not really knowing if what was happening was real and then the second plane hit.
He and I called home immediately, checking on our family then checked in with the school. We left the conference and drove home … we spoke very little on the way home. We listened to the radio and would call the school and get updates. We helped coordinate building and classroom announcements to our students and like all Americans we were just in shock. I will never forget that day that I watched a plane fly into a building knowing that America had been attacked and so many lives lost. Jeff (my friend I was with) and I speak of that day every year, and we always note how what we saw that day changed our lives and changed America.
Mike McHolland — Marion C. Early softball coach
I was in the high school office that morning doing athletic director duties/paperwork and getting ready for the softball game at Weaubleau when I heard the news about 9/11.
Obviously we cancelled all athletic contests/games on the date. I believed I went to one of the classrooms close to the office to watch the details on the news. It was a sad day for the United States.
Karen Hicks — Retired director of contracts and senior paralegal for North Harris Computer Corp.
It was a normal Tuesday morning at work in Marlborough, Massachusetts, when we started hearing reports of a plane that had flown into one of the towers at the World Trade Center in NYC!
Given the internet was not widely used in 2001, we scrambled to get a TV up so we could see and hear the news. We all stood in horror and disbelief as we watched the news unfolding, not just in NYC, but then in Washington, D.C. and even Pennsylvania. We experienced such a mixture of emotions from great sorrow for the lives and families impacted by this horrific act, to disbelief this could happen in and to America, to fear of what might happen next and where, to anger against the people that did this, to “this must all be a really bad dream and we’ll wake up tomorrow and things will be back to normal” … but of course, that didn’t happen. Having visited the World Trade Center, including staying in the hotel next door to the Trade Center, in the years before 9/11, it was difficult for our minds to wrap around the horror and devastation we were watching on TV. Yet, in the midst of everything, we knew Father God was still in control. He alone knows our tomorrows, and promised to never leave us or forsake us, and in that we took comfort.
Robert Hicks — Retired U.S. Army veteran
I was having my morning coffee at home watching the news, consequently I saw all of it happen in “real time;” plane one hit the Tower, plane two hit the second Tower, then the Pentagon hit by another plane and finally another plane crash in Pennsylvania.
I found out later that the brother of a good friend was a pilot on the Pennsylvania plane. There was a real life connection. As the story developed, realizing the loss of life and the damage done was unimaginable. As it hit me, I asked myself how can we protect ourselves? Who did this? As I look back, we came together, we supported our family, friends and our nation. We turned to God to heal our hearts, minds and bodies.
Lacey Allison — owner Country Lace Boutique
I was 13 and in the 7th grade when 9/11 took place. I was sitting in Ms. Snodgrass’s class at BMS when the attack on the trade center happened.
I remember being really confused at first and not really comprehending what this attack meant. As we continued to watch the news on the classroom TV, sadness and fear came over me. I was anxious that the attacks would continue all around the U.S. I remember wondering why or how someone could do something like this to innocent people.
I think it really hit me how serious this was when I got home after school that day. I was supposed to go to a ballgame, but my mom was so shaken up that she thought it would be best that we didn't. Instead, we met at the church to pray with others in the community. Though I was only 13, I just remember feeling all the emotions in the days to come as the stories of loved ones killed or more updated reports came in. It is an event in our history that I will never forget and still can't believe happened.
