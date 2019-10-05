REUNIONS
Floyd
The Floyd family reunion will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Citizens Memorial Hospital Community Room 1. Attendees are asked to bring a dish. For more information, call 422-3129.
Morrison
The Morrison family reunion will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Citizens Memorial Hospital Community Rooms. Please RSVP by calling Debbie Murray at 839-4151.
Submit reunion information to the BH-FP via email at news@bolivarmonews.com.
