Erven-Carter
The annual Erven-Carter reunion is set for Sunday, Sept. 15, at Halfway Lions Club. Lunch will begin at 1 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call Willa at 326-4651.
Ashlock Family
The family of Frank and Sarah Lowe Ashlock will meet for the annual Ashlock family reunion from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the first pavilion at Dunnegan Memorial Park in Bolivar.
Dinner will be at noon. Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish. Table service and drinks will be furnished. All family and friends are invited.
MCE 1984
Marion C. Early High School’s class of 1984 will celebrate its 35th reunion from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Smith’s Restaurant in Bolivar.
Classmates, as well as former faculty and staff, are invited to attend. Attendees will have the choice of buffet or menu items.
RSVP by Wednesday, Sept. 25, by calling Lisa Vote Hickman at 756-2532.
BHS 1949 and 1950
BHS classes of 1949 and 1950 will hold a combined reunion at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Smith’s Restaurant in Bolivar.
For more information, call Ethel Mae Tennis at 327-6597 or Billie Hutcheson at 327-5523.
BHS 1956
The Bolivar High School class of 1956 will meet for its 63rd reunion at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Smith’s Restaurant. Guests may order from the menu or eat at the buffet. Contact Jeane Fullerton Skyles at 294-0065 for more information.
BHS 1960 and 1961
The Bolivar High School Classes of 1960 and 1961 will gather for a reunion from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Smith’s Restaurant.
For more information, contact Linda Laird at 326-7233 or Mary Jane Hubbert at 326-5443.
BHS 1964
The BHS class of 1964 will reunite on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4-5. For more information and details, call 770-0484.
BHS 1970
The BHS class of 1970 will gather for its 50th homecoming anniversary Friday, Oct. 4. The class will ride together in the parade and then meet at 4 p.m. in a CMH community room. A meal will be at 5 p.m. to allow enough time for those who want to attend the 7 p.m. football game.
For more information and to RSVP, call or text Donna Pool Peterson at 327-2529 or email her at donnapeterson52@gmail.com.
BHS 1974
The Bolivar High School Class of 1974 will gather for its 45th reunion homecoming weekend, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4-5.
The class will attend the pep assembly, ride in the parade, have a tailgate party and attend the homecoming game.
On Saturday, a dinner and festivities will be at 6 p.m. at Citizens Memorial Hospital Community Room 1.
All former teachers are also invited to attend any and all events.
For further information, contact Myrna Hite Walker at 599-9958 or Paula Rice Davis at 298-5759.
BHS 2000
Bolivar High School class of 2000 will meet for its 20th reunion Friday, Oct. 4.
The class will attend an assembly, parade, game and a gathering. People can RSVP by visiting the class’s Facebook page, “Bolivar Liberators Class of 2000,” or by emailing bolivarhs2000@gmail.com to get added to the email list for updates and reminders.
