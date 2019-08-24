HHS 1974
Plans are in the works for Humansville High School’s Class of 1974 to reunite on Saturday, Aug. 31. For more information, call Donna at 298-0421.
Graves Family
The descendants of James and Florence Graves will meet for a reunion from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at Pavilion No. 3 in Dunnegan Memorial Park, Bolivar. Attendees should bring a covered dish, silverware and drink.
BHS 1952
The Bolivar High School class of 1952 will celebrate a reunion at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Springfield Avenue Cafe, 921 S. Springfield Ave. in Bolivar. For further information, call Niva Gardner at 770-6737.
BHS 1956
The Bolivar High School class of 1956 will meet for its 63rd reunion at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Smith’s Restaurant. Guests may order from the menu or eat at the buffet. Contact Jeane Fullerton Skyles at 294-0065 for more information.
BHS 1960 and 1961
The Bolivar High School Classes of 1960 and 1961 will gather for a reunion from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Smith’s Restaurant.
For more information, contact Linda Laird at 326-7233 or Mary Jane Hubbert at 326-5443.
BHS 1974
The Bolivar High School Class of 1974 will gather for its 45th reunion homecoming weekend, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4-5.
The class will attend the pep assembly, ride in the parade, have a tailgate party and attend the homecoming game.
On Saturday, a dinner and festivities will be at 6 p.m. at Citizens Memorial Hospital Community Room 1.
All former teachers are also invited to attend any and all events.
Reservations need to be made by Sunday, Sept. 1.
For further information, contact Myrna Hite Walker at 599-9958 or Paula Rice Davis at 298-5759.
BHS 2000
Bolivar High School class of 2000 will meet for its 20th reunion Friday, Oct. 4.
The class will attend an assembly, parade, game and a gathering. People can RSVP by visiting the class’s Facebook page, “Bolivar Liberators Class of 2000,” or by emailing bolivarhs2000@gmail.com to get added to the email list for updates and reminders.
