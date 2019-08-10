HHS 1974
Plans are in the works for Humansville High School’s Class of 1974 to reunite on Saturday, Aug. 31. For more information, call Donna at 298-0421.
BHS 1974
The Bolivar High School Class of 1974 will gather for its 45th reunion homecoming weekend, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4-5.
The class will attend the pep assembly, ride in the parade, have a tailgate party and attend the homecoming game.
On Saturday, a dinner and festivities will be at 6 p.m. at Citizens Memorial Hospital Community Room 1.
All former teachers are also invited to attend any and all events.
Reservations need to be made by Sunday, Sept. 1. For further information, contact Myrna Hite Walker at 599-9958 or Paula Rice Davis at 298-5759.
SIMPSON
The Simpson reunion was Sunday, Aug. 4, at the Polk County Fairgrounds in Bolivar.
Larry Jackson asked the blessing. After lunch, door prizes were given to Nancy Hale, Colleen Wallen, Thomas Wallen, Sandra Schmidt, Tim Simpson and Jordan Wells. The candy jar guess was won by Paul Wallen.
Those attending included the following:
• From Stockton — Bondena Neill, Gary Simpson, Brent and Jasa Wallen, Paul and Dixie Wallen.
• From Bolivar — Norma Gordon, Danny and Neva Gladden, David and Nancy Hale, Dora Kay Miller, Donnie and Melinda Needham.
• From Springfield — Thomas, Colleen, Lilly, Audrey and Ben Wallen.
• From Strafford — Larry and Betty Jackson.
• From Polk — Tim Simpson, Bobby and Wathena Simpson, David, Cindy, Brandon and Jason Carter.
• From Rogersville — Mick and Sandra Schmidt, Gavin and Jordan Wells.
• From El Dorado Springs — Jerry, Teresa and Blake Simpson.
• From Bella Vista, Arkansas — Cody, Janna, Quinn and Kate Simpson.
• From Aldrich — Norman and Sharlene Simpson.
Plans are set to meet again Aug. 2, 2020.
Submit reunion information to the BH-FP via email at news@bolivarmonews.com.
