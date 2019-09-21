Ware
The annual reunion of descendants of Riley and Eliza Pummill Ware will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at the main pavilion in the Dunnegan Memorial Park, Bolivar.
A potluck lunch will be served around noon.
For more information, contact Russell Jenkins at 253-6510.
FLOYD
The Floyd family reunion will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Citizens Memorial Hospital Community Room 1. Attendees are asked to bring a dish. For more information, call 422-3129.
MCE 1984
Marion C. Early High School’s class of 1984 will celebrate its 35th reunion from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Smith’s Restaurant in Bolivar.
Classmates, as well as former faculty and staff, are invited to attend. Attendees will have the choice of buffet or menu items.
RSVP by Wednesday, Sept. 25, by calling Lisa Vote Hickman at 756-2532.
BHS 1964
Bolivar High School’s class of 1964 will reunite on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4-5. For more information, call 770-0484.
BHS 1969
The BHS class of 1969 will attend the BHS pep rally at 1:15 p.m., the homecoming parade at 2:30 and the football game at 7 Friday, Oct. 4.
On Saturday, Oct. 5, the group will gather at 4:30 p.m. for dinner at Boone’s BBQ Barn in Bolivar. The evening will continue with The Detectives Rock and Soul Revue performing oldies music from 5 to 8. Band member Mike Rumsey is the son of class member Phyllis Playter Hamilton.
Any member who has not received an email with details of the events is asked to contact Debra Edge Coppage at dcoppage@winstream.net or Linda Engleman McBride at lindakmc@aol.com to be added to the email list. Information may be obtained, also, via the Save the Date 1969 Bolivar Liberators 50th Class Reunion page on Facebook.
Several members of the class have not been contacted because there is no contact information for them. If anyone has information for the following classmates, contact Coppage or McBride as soon as possible:Sharon Appleby, Dan Ballard, Alma Barger, AFS student Nelson Castan, James Clasby, Rosemary Collins, Jim Cowden, James Garzee, James Haralson, Bobby Hollis, Bryan Holt, Lyle Lawler, Deborah Lower, Rod McNeely, Janice Murray, Dolores Nottingham, Lourain Pennington, Janet Sikes, Glenn Simmons, Ray Stafford, Gail Stewart, Eva Storment, Michael Swager, Paulette Taylor, Ronald Waymire and Wanetta Woods.
Any former and current BHS faculty members are invited, also.
BHS 1970
The BHS class of 1970 will gather for its 50th homecoming anniversary Friday, Oct. 4. The class will ride together in the parade and then meet at 4:30 p.m. in a CMH community room. A meal will be at 5 p.m. to allow enough time for those who want to attend the 7 p.m. football game.
For more information and to RSVP, call or text Donna Pool Peterson at 327-2529 or email her at donnapeterson52@gmail.com.
BHS 1974
The BHS class of 1974 will gather for its 45th reunion homecoming weekend, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4-5.
The class will attend the pep assembly, ride in the parade, have a tailgate party and attend the homecoming game.
On Saturday, a dinner and festivities will be at 6 p.m. at Citizens Memorial Hospital Community Room 1.
All former teachers are also invited to attend any and all events.
For further information, contact Myrna Hite Walker at 599-9958 or Paula Rice Davis at 298-5759.
BHS 2000
The class of 2000 will meet for its 20th reunion Friday, Oct. 4.
The class will attend the pep assembly, the parade, the homecoming game and a gathering. People can RSVP by visiting the class’s Facebook page, “Bolivar Liberators Class of 2000,” or by emailing bolivarhs2000@gmail.com to get added to the email list for updates and reminders.
Submit reunion information to the BH-FP via email at news@bolivarmonews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.