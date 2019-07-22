Bolivar resident Art Rodriguez holds his second-place award for most weight lost in an international TOPS competition. Rodriguez is a member of Bolivar TOPS — Taking Off Pounds Sensibly. He beat out over 170,000 members internationally for this recognition. Rodriguez lost over 100 pounds while on the ketogenic diet. He received the award July 13 at TOPS International Recognition Days in Portland, Oregon.
