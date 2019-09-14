Bob Ross and Debra Ann Dickenson Ross of Humansville will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary later this month.
They were married Sept. 27, 1969, at First Baptist Church in Hermitage.
The couple says they “have been blessed” with a son, Nathan and wife Sarah, and a granddaughter, Molly Ann.
A casual come-and-go reception will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Citizens Memorial Hospital Community Room 1 in Bolivar.
Friends and relatives are invited. The couple requests no gifts.
