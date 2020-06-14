Claudine Scott, a resident of Butterfield Residential Care Center in Bolivar, will turn 100 on Friday, June 19.
She was born in Sedan, Kansas, to Ralph and Elizabeth Penfield and graduated in 1938 from Peru High School in Peru, Kansas.
Soon after, she and husband Bill Scott moved to San Diego, California, to work at an aircraft manufacturing company.
The couple raised three daughters: Vicki of San Diego, California, Claudia and husband John Lower of Bolivar, and the late Robin.
After retirement, the couple spent six summers working at Yellowstone National Park. Scott’s hobbies include ballroom dancing and crocheting. She used her dancing talent at this year's Golden Age Games and played the part of Patsy Cline.
Cards would be appreciated and may be sent to Claudine Scott, C/O Ash Carrel, 1120 N. Butterfield Road, Bolivar MO 65613.
