Arianna and Brandon Reed, Bolivar, are the parents of a daughter, Stella Catherine Reed, born at 7:52 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was 20.5 inches long.
Her sibling is Jake Reed, 6.
Maternal grandmother is Patricia Jones, Lockwood. Paternal grandparents are Randy and Julie Reed, Bolivar.
Great-grandparents are Viola Leukam, Melrose, Minnesota; Jack and Sharon Reed, Bolivar; and George and Erma Chilcutt, Bolivar.
