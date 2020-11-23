Sam Swihart and Bev Richards Swihart will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Wednesday, Nov. 25.
The couple was married Nov. 25, 1950, and has lived in the Bolivar area for more than 45 years, during which their family says they “have made wonderful friends and have had beautiful experiences, too numerous to acknowledge.”
“They have exemplified commitment to marriage and each other,” their family adds. “Seventy years has had several ups and downs, quite a roller coaster, or better, an airplane ride.”
The Swiharts have 10 children, 30-plus grandchildren, some great-grandchildren and are even adding great-great-grandchildren.
Cards are welcome and may be sent to the couple at 223 N. Rechow, Unit I, Bolivar MO 65613.
