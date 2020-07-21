Mildred Tatom will celebrate her 100th birthday later this month.
She was born in Benton County on July 27, 1920, to Cora and Harlo McGranahan.
The family moved to Bolivar in the 1930s and soon joined First Baptist Church.
Mildred graduated from Bolivar High School and from then-Southwest Baptist College before going on to then-Southwest Missouri State Teachers College.
At SWBC, she met Bill Tatom, a handsome young preacher. They were married June 5, 1943, and enjoyed 66 wonderful years together before his death in 2009.
Bill and Mildred served Baptist churches in Missouri, Arizona, California and Arkansas before they moved back to Bolivar to retire.
Their daughter Nancy and son-in-law Jack Ammerman are recently retired from Boston University and live in Boston. Granddaughter Abbey Ammerman lives and works in the Washington, D.C., area.
Nancy and Jack will join Mildred in Bolivar for this celebration, and Abbey will be ”virtually” present.
Since in-person visits are not currently possible, friends are encouraged to send cards to Mildred at Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility, 1218 W. Locust St., Bolivar MO 65613.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.