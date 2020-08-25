7A-ANNIV-75thprefer.jpg

Orpha and Buck Thompson today

Allen L. “Buck” Thompson and Orpha Dale Dodson Thompson will celebrate 75 years of marriage Thursday, Aug. 27.

Both retired, the Thompsons are longtime residents of Eudora and now reside in Springfield. He previously worked for Lily Tulip.

The couple has three children, the late Wade Thompson of Pleasant Hope, Rickey Thompson of Carthage and Tim Thompson of Springfield.

They also have seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

No celebration is planned due to COVID-19. However, cards would be appreciated and may be sent to the Thompsons at Maranatha Village, Assisted Living, 233 E. Norton Road, Springfield MO 65803.

7A-anniv-momdad1945.jpg

Buck and Orpha Thompson in 1945

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.