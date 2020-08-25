Allen L. “Buck” Thompson and Orpha Dale Dodson Thompson will celebrate 75 years of marriage Thursday, Aug. 27.
Both retired, the Thompsons are longtime residents of Eudora and now reside in Springfield. He previously worked for Lily Tulip.
The couple has three children, the late Wade Thompson of Pleasant Hope, Rickey Thompson of Carthage and Tim Thompson of Springfield.
They also have seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
No celebration is planned due to COVID-19. However, cards would be appreciated and may be sent to the Thompsons at Maranatha Village, Assisted Living, 233 E. Norton Road, Springfield MO 65803.
