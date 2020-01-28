Faith and Sam Francka of Bolivar are the parents of a son, Tucker Alan Francka, born at 5:21 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Citizens Memorial Hospital, Bolivar.
He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long.
He joins his sibling, Landon, 2.
Maternal grandparents are Jeff and Julie Julien, Bolivar. Paternal grandparents are Bernard and Cindy Francka, also of Bolivar.
Great-grandparents are Jim and Barbara Bybee, Raedean Julien and Barbara Francka, all of Bolivar.
