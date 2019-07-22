Ahart
The annual Ahart reunion was Sunday, June 23, at Citizens Memorial Hospital Community Room 1, Bolivar. Lunch was served after the blessing was asked by Bro. Tim Simpson.
Those attending were: Joyce Mann, Julia Keesaman and Amber Leak from Camdenton; Karen Cooper from Eldon; Paul and Dixie Wallen, Brent and Jasa Wallen, and Bondena Neill from Stockton; Ron and Marilyn Myers from Halfway; Dora Kay Miller from Bolivar; Bobby and Wathena Simpson, Tim Simpson, David and Cindy, Brandon and Jason Carter from Polk; Robert Jackson and Larry and Betty Jackson from Springfield;
Jerry and Teresa Simpson from El Dorado Springs; and Marty and Sherry Neill from Willard.
Attendees enjoyed food and visiting.
Door prizes were won by David Carter, Brandon Carter, Marilyn Myers, Tim Simpson, Dixie Wallen, Jasa Wallen, Betty Jackson, Cindy Carter, Bobby Simpson and Julia Keesaman.
The guessing game was won by Paul Wallen.
Next year’s reunion will be on the fourth Sunday in June — Sunday, June 28 — at CMH.
Whittenberg-Hawley-Latham-Blake-Sell
The Whittenberg, Hawley, Latham, Blake, and Sell reunion will be Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Rose Hill Baptist Church Activities Building.
The church is at 9903 N. State Hwy. Z, about 5 miles northwest of Willard.
Guests may arrive anytime after 11 a.m., with a potluck dinner planned at noon.
Meat and drink will be provided, with attendees bringing potluck salads, vegetables and desserts.
Attendees are encouraged to bring family photos to share.
RSVP by Monday, July 22, by calling Patty Burr at 376-2324 or Linda Voris at 788-2828.
Class of 1969
The BHS Class of 1969 will celebrate its 50th reunion Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4-5.
The reunion will coincide with homecoming events. The class will participate in the BHS pep rally and annual parade on Friday, as well as the football game that night.
The final event will be a dinner at Boone's BBQ Barn in Bolivar at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. The evening will continue with The Detectives Rock and Soul Revue performing oldies music.
Contact Linda Engleman McBride at lindakmc@aol.com or Debra Edge Coppage at dcoppage@winstream.net to be added to the email list. Information also is available on the Save the Date 1969 Bolivar Liberators 50th Class Reunion Facebook page.
Former and current BHS faculty members are invited, also.
