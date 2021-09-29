Southwest Baptist University alumni, students and friends will celebrate homecoming Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1-2, on the Bolivar campus.
According to an SBU news release, the celebration begins at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, with Honors Chapel in Mabee Chapel, followed by an honorees’ reception in the chapel lobby.
The program will feature the introduction of the homecoming court and the presentation of alumni honors.
Marketing and communications director Charlotte Marsch said the one major difference with homecoming this year is how many alumni awards will be given out.
“Since we were not able to hold an in-person homecoming in 2020,” Marsch said, “we are honoring both 2020 and 2021 award winners.”
Friday also includes the 50-Year Club luncheon at 11:30 a.m., followed by the Class of 1970 and 1971 reunion at 1 p.m, both in the McClelland Dining Facility. There is also a reunion class social at 4:15 p.m. in the Meyer Wellness Center, according to a homecoming schedule.
The annual student bed races are at 4:30 p.m. on the Burnidge Memorial Forum.
There is an SBU women’s soccer game against Lindenwood University on the soccer field at 5 p.m. The alumni banquet starts at 6, followed by the men’s soccer game against Lindenwood at 7 p.m, according to the schedule.
Then, something else new this year is the alumni basketball game in SBU’s main gym that will wrap up Friday’s festivities, Marsch added.
Saturday’s events start with the Bearcat 5K run/walk and 1-mile fun run/walk at 8:15 a.m., according to the schedule.
The alumni breakfast is from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., followed by the homecoming parade at 10.
The Bearcat Bash is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, and includes inflatables and games for kids of all ages and a carnival-style lunch, a news release stated. Tickets for adults are $8 and for children ages 3 to 12 $6.
SBU Bearcat football will take on the University of Indianapolis at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Another feature for Saturday’s events includes a theatre production.
“Groups of alumni and students are given 24 hours to write, rehearse and prepare an original 10-minute play based off a prompt,” the release stated.
Tickets for all homecoming events can be purchased or picked up at the homecoming registration booth in the Student Union from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
For more information and a listing of events for SBU homecoming, go to advance.SBUniv.edu/Homecoming or contact the Office of Alumni Engagement at 328-1806.
Homecoming court
SBU students have nominated five seniors as candidates for homecoming king and five candidates for homecoming queen, an SBU news release stated. These candidates have been selected by their peers, and the winning king and queen will be announced at the homecoming football game.
This year’s king candidates are Coleman Yantis, Nate McKinley, Jacob Buckner, Quinn Nelson and Nicholas Schulte.
Yantis is a computer science major from Carl Junction, the release stated. He is the son of Tanya and Craig Yantis. After graduation, he plans to continue seeking leadership roles in the software development industry and explore other hobbies, such as content creation in his free time.
McKinley is an economics and finance major from Collegeville, Pennsylvania. He is the son of Linda — class of 1994 — and David — class of 1992 — McKinley. After graduation, the release added, he plans to marry his fiancée, Abby Farris, move back to Pennsylvania and pursue a career in corporate finance.
Buckner is a vocal music education major from Fair Grove, the release stated. He is the son of Elizabeth Zebel and Archie Buckner. After graduation, he plans to teach music and continue serving on church worship teams.
Nelson, according to the release, is a sport management major from Ozark. He is the son of Brenda and Greg Nelson. After graduation, he plans to pursue a master’s degree in sport administration.
Schulte is a biomedical science major from Junction City, Kansas. He is the son of Stacy and Scott Schulte. After graduation, he plans to attend dental school and eventually work in rural or underserved communities, according to the release.
This year’s queen candidates are Farris, Lindsey Applegate, Carolyn Cates, Corynn Knight and Kailey Weiskopf.
Applegate, the release stated, is a studio art major from Bolivar. She is the daughter of Susan and Mark Applegate. After graduation, she would love to continue working for Wonders of Wildlife in Springfield and eventually work her way toward the education department so she can share her fascination with “the amazing world around us” with the guests of the museum, the release stated.
Cates is an elementary education major from Lee’s Summit, according to the release. She is the daughter of Janel and Thomas G. Cates III. After graduation, she plans to begin teaching elementary school in the Lee’s Summit area and eventually get her master’s degree in administration to become a principal.
Farris is an exercise science major from Rushville, Illinois. She is the daughter of Heather and Tom Farris. After graduation, she plans to marry her fiancé, McKinley, in June, move to Pennsylvania and attend an occupational therapy assistant school in the fall, the release stated.
Knight is a biology major from Bolivar, according to the release. She is the daughter of Shawndee and Mike Knight. After graduation, she plans to attend a doctorate program focused on biomedical research, specializing in immunology and pathology.
Weiskopf is a biochemistry major from St. Louis. She is the daughter of Shelley and Chris Weiskopf. After graduation, she plans to go to medical school and become a doctor.
In addition, princesses and princes for the freshmen, sophomore and junior classes have been chosen by their peers.
The nominated princes are David Nash, Minh Dinh and Nathan MacLaughlin.
Nash, the release stated, is a freshman pre-medicine and music — vocal emphasis — major from Bloomfield, Iowa. He is the son of Charlene and Michael Nash.
Dinh is a sophomore youth ministry major from West Plains, according to the release. He is the son of Le Ho and Nghia Nguyen.
MacLaughlin is an accounting and finance major from Springfield. He is the son of Angela and Jeremy MacLaughlin, class of 1992, the release stated.
The nominated princesses are Sara Francis, Kaila Lloyd and Emma Dooley.
Francis is a freshman exercise science major from Farmington, the release added. She is the daughter of Lisa and Rob Francis.
Lloyd is a sophomore biomedical science major from Cold Springs, California. She is the daughter of Jennifer and Barry Lloyd, according to the release.
Dooley is a junior art education major from Kudjip, Papua New Guinea, the release stated. She is the daughter of Gail and Scott Dooley.
Little brothers and little sisters
SBU has also selected the “little brothers” and “little sisters” for homecoming, an SBU news release stated. Each child will escort a king and queen or prince and princess candidate during the homecoming parade. The “little brothers” and “little sisters” are children or grandchildren of SBU employees.
This year’s little brothers are Riker Fox and Jude Wright.
Fox is the son of Levi Fox. He is in preschool, the release added, and when he grows up, he wants to be a bird feather finder.
Wright is the son of Nate and Amanda Wright, according to the release. He is in first grade, and when he grows up, he wants to be a baseball player.
The little sisters for this year are Luella Fox, Grace Kelly, Jill and Ellen Murphy, Reese Brown-Peterson and Sarah Varner.
Fox is the daughter of Levi Fox, the release stated. She is in first grade, and when she grows up she wants to be an animal doctor.
Kelly is the daughter of Keith and Charity Kelly and the granddaughter of Bill and Darla Walkup. She is in first grade, and when she grows up she wants to be an ice cream maker, according to the release.
Jill and Ellen Murphy are the daughters of John and Katie Murphy. Jill Murphy is in first grade, the release added, and when she grows up she wants to be an artist. Ellen Murphy is in kindergarten and wants to be a doctor when she grows up.
Brown-Peterson is the daughter of Angie and Rashaad Brown-Peterson, the release stated. She said she wants to “teach big kids at SBU like Mommy” when she grows up.
Varner is the daughter of Robert and Amy Varner and the granddaughter of Mark and Beth Grabowski, according to the release. She is in first grade, and when she grows up, she wants to be a pediatric urologist.
Honors Chapel
Eight SBU alumni will receive the Alumni Life Service award, recognizing the alumni “for living lives of service,” during an honors chapel scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, in Pike Auditorium, according to a news release.
The release said this “award is the highest recognition that the university can bestow upon an alumnus or alumna.”
Because of the pandemic disrupting homecoming last year, the 2020 recipients will be recognized alongside the 2021 honorees at this year’s event, the release added.
The 2020 recipients are Jane Hood — class of 1973, Teresa Young — class of 1982 and the late William Hooper — class of 1951.
The 2021 recipients are Wayne Garrison — class of 1974, Matthew Stinson — class of 1997 and Chandra Stinson — class of 1995 and 1999.
Another award being presented during the honors chapel is the Edwin Lightfoot Distinguished Alumni Award, which will also be presented to 2020 and 2021 recipients.
“The award criteria include alumni leadership in the university,” the release stated, “dedication to the education and welfare of youth and demonstrated support for SBU.”
The 2020 recipient is Robert Glidwell — class of 1986, and the 2021 recipient is Jack Tuckness — class of 1968.
