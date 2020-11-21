Greg Mundis, executive director of The Assemblies of God World Missions, will be a featured speaker at First Assembly of God in Bolivar during special services this weekend.
As executive director of AGWM, Mundis provides leadership for 2,747 AG missionaries and associates who serve 256 countries, territories and provinces, the church said via a news release.
This past year, Mundis received national notoriety as he contracted COVID-19, the release said. Local and national news covered his health crisis and hospitalization in Boston, Massachusetts.
“The prayers of people over the world went up for his health as he battled several near death experiences,” the release said. “Greg and his wife, Sandy, will share their personal testimony and their personal experiences of this journey.”
The public is invited to attend these special services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday Nov. 22, at First Assembly of God, 1320 S. Springfield Ave., Bolivar.
