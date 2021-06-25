The annual Ahart reunion will be Sunday, June 27, at the first pavilion in Dunnegan Memorial Park, Bolivar.
Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Table service and drinks will be provided.
Family and friends are invited. For more information, call 276-1586.
