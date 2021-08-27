My brother and I were discussing recycling, in addition to the fact that it is already August.
He suggested that people could recycle their August 2020 plans that likely were canceled or postponed due to COVID-19. We laughed at the idea, but there’s certainly something to consider. While we have been able to do a lot more things this summer than we could last summer, there are still plans and events that are canceled, proving that we still are not back to whatever “normal” was before this all started.
One thing that we have been able to do throughout all of this is recycle. If you’ve been recycling for years and years, then, thank you! If you’re new to the process, then keep up the good work! If you’re just thinking about getting started, then get to it!
I need to remind you about a couple of tips from Ben again. Ben Lee does a great job for us out at the Polk County Recycling Center, and here are some ways to help him help us.
Please do not leave your donated recycling items in the bags you brought them in. In other words, don’t toss your bag full of plastics into the plastic bin, bag and all.
Also, please only put glass items in the glass bin and not ceramic items.
Finally, the aluminum bin is for aluminum beverage cans only. It is not for dog or cat food containers, pie pans or aluminum foil. If you didn’t get a beverage to drink out of the can, please don’t put that empty can into the aluminum can bin.
Now, you are ready to go see Ben.
The Polk County Recycling Center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each Thursday and Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon each Saturday at its location just east of Mo. 32 and Rt. D in Bolivar.
The recycling center is accepting the same items as always. The complete list follows below for your convenience:
Plastics: Plastics No. 1 and No. 2 are now being taken for recycling and no longer have to be sorted separately. Lids for those plastics are also accepted and may be left on the bottles.
Aluminum: Aluminum cans need to be separated from other aluminum products, such as foil, pie tins, etc. Having them already sorted will help because the beverage cans will go in a different bin than the other foil items.
Tin cans: These are accepted, and you will be glad to know that you do not have to remove the labels if you would prefer not to.
Glass: Glass recycling is easy, as you do not need to separate it by color. Clear and colored glass can be put in the collection container. Ceramics are not accepted.
Cardboard: Your cardboard items do need to be flattened, but you don’t have to remove the staples. Cardboard cereal boxes and other clean boxes are fine, but no pizza boxes or other boxes with food scraps.
Paper: Office paper, newspapers and magazines are accepted in the same bin.
Books: Hardcover books can be bagged together, or the hardcovers may be taken off and put into the cardboard bin, and the pages may be added to the paper bin. Corrugated cardboard only goes into the cardboard bin.
Other items that you wouldn’t necessarily think about being recycled are accepted. You may bring lawn mowers and small engines that have had their fluids drained, Christmas lights, wiring and/or electrical cords, automotive batteries, metal appliances including refrigerators, washers and dryers, freezers and metal shelving.
All appliances need fluids drained prior to bringing them to the center. Freezers and refrigerators also need refrigerants pumped off ahead of time. VCRs are also accepted.
You may also take your cardboard to Community Outreach Ministries. It can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays at 320 S. Market Street.
I hope you’ve been able to find time for some fun this summer and maybe even used my brother Don’s idea of recycling your 2020 plans. Schools are mostly back in session, so maybe you can learn more about how to take care of this earth of ours. Be kind to the earth; I have friends who live there.
Janet Gordon is a recycling enthusiast who calls the Polk/Hickory county line home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.