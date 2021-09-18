Another Polk County resident was recently named a $10,000 cash prize winner in the statewide vaccine initiative drawing.
According to the list of winners on the MO VIP website, found at covidvaccine.mo.gov/win/vips, Brandon Martinsen of Morrisville was one of 20 winners from District 7 in the incentive program’s second drawing on Friday, Aug. 27. The winners’ names were announced Wednesday, Sept. 8.
Previous Polk County winners from the first drawing include Michelle Derby of Fair Play and Dorothy Robbins of Fair Grove.
According to a news release from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, a total of 566,151 MO VIP entries had been received at the time of the second drawing.
“The MO VIP incentivizes vaccination for those who have not yet been vaccinated, as well as provides an opportunity for rewards for the more than 3.2 million Missourians who have already made the decision to be protected through vaccination,” the release stated.
As of Sept. 8, 177 of the 180 randomly selected winners had been fully verified, the release stated.
“These Missourians are winners not only because they are receiving $10,000 but because, like 3.2 million other Missourians, they have stepped up to help protect themselves and those they care for from serious illness,” Gov. Mike Parson said in the release. “We encourage Missourians to continue engaging in conversations with trusted health care professionals to learn when vaccination is right for them.”
More than 650,000 doses of vaccine have been administered by state-enrolled providers since the launch of MO VIP, the release stated.
With state and federal vaccination data combined, 62% of Missouri’s eligible population, ages 12 and up, have now initiated vaccination, per the release.
Anyone who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the deadline can enter at any time for the drawings at MOStopsCovid.com, the release stated. Each of the five drawings will generate 180 winners, for a total of 900 winners overall.
A cash prize of $10,000 will be awarded to a total of 800 adults, ages 18 and up, and 100 adolescents, ages 12 to 17, will win an education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s MOST 529 program in the amount of $10,000, per the release.
Once a Missourian enters, their entry will be carried over through all the drawings, the release stated. There is no need to enter more than once. The entry list will be reviewed, and duplicate entries will be removed prior to each drawing. All winners will all have their vaccination status verified.
The state’s third drawing was Friday, Sept. 10, the release stated. The results of that drawing were not available as of press time Friday, Sept. 17.
Official rules, frequently asked questions and a program timeline are available at MOStopsCovid.com/win. The release stated those without the ability to enter the sweepstakes online can get assistance by calling the COVID-19 hotline Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 877-435-8411.
