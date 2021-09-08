Banking on the future

Bolivar alderman and Downtown Bolivar Association president Justin Ballard didn’t let the urban legends and horror stories of buying old buildings stop him from recently purchasing the historic Polk County Bank building on the northwest corner of the Bolivar Square.
The bank — built in 1892 — had been sitting idle for 20 years, he said, and it was time to do something about it.
With loans and the revenue he gets from the other buildings he owns, Ballard said he bought the bank and connecting buildings, which have also been idle for a while.
He explained that this building was once used by now-Mid-Missouri Bank, which had originally been chartered in 1872 as Polk County Bank. That was, until the bank was bought out, moved away from the square and “left the building behind,” Ballard said.
Ballard has quite a few hopes and plans for this building and the connecting ones. From a bank to apartments to retail space, he didn’t come into this purchase without some thinking.
Chuckling, he said what pushed him to buy the building was “probably a little bit of crazy, more than anything.”
More seriously, though, “this is one of those landmarks that — every year that goes by — more people wanted to do something,” he said.
“Nobody wants to see it sit empty for years and get old and take up space,” he said. “So driving by it the past 20 years — it finally made sense.”
He said it was in the spring that he and his wife, Ashley, began investigating it and “decided to go ahead and pull the trigger.”
Now, this building will be one of the many on the square to be remodeled and brought back to life.
Ballard said the square has “made a lot of headway in the past 10 years,” with all the remodeling and improvements and new businesses added to it.
The square now has nine loft apartments, he said, and with the three he wants to put into this building, there will soon be 12.
Hopefully, he said, he will start renting out the place in six months.
There are not a lot of renovations the place needs, he said — just cosmetics, plumbing in the back apartments, flooring, meters and HVAC work.
For this reason, the remodel won’t be as extensive as some other properties have to be, he added.
Walking through the old Polk County Bank
While stepping through the doors of the building, the history and memories in its walls are instantly evident. Bank counters and one of the bank’s five vaults sit to the left, and the stairs to the basement and second floor are straight ahead.
On the floor is a scattered pile of window glass shards, the size of someone’s hand. Ballard said the damage was due to the strong winds and tornado that came through a couple of months ago.
The windows, he said, are one of the renovations he is planning. Only one window in the bank is tempered glass, something he wants to replicate in the rest of the windows.
Up on the second floor, there is the second vault. This one has a hole that goes all the way through the wall opposite of the door — giving a clear view into the room behind the vault.
“Someone got stuck in that one, one time,” he said, “so they had to poke a hole in the back, so they could get him out.”
In the back room of the second floor, opposite the vault, there is a room with floor-to-ceiling windows.
Also, though, inside the room, the sound begins to change. On the walls are ceiling tiles, Ballard said.
“Sound deadening,” he described, “like a sound-proof room.”
In another room is a floor-to-ceiling slab of marble for a wall, “which I guess was a thing back in the ’80s and ’90s,” he said.
The second floor will be a space he said he is hoping “to rent — as much as I can —
for retail space,” he added.
Using the second floor as space for an Airbnb is a last resort for him, he said, the first priority being having it for commercial space.
In the back portion of the buildings, he is planning to have some apartments.
Down the stairs, past the main floor, is the basement. A certain smell wafts through the air, which Ballard agreed is comparable to Silver Dollar City’s Fire n’ the Hole ride.
He described it as a “water-humid-musty smell.”
Further in the basement area is another vault, this one including a metal carving of a lion at the top.
Opposite the vault is a Corliss Spherical safe, designed from a company founded in 1878 by William Corliss. It has a rotating center of drawers, which Ballard said the bank would use to put money in overnight.
Back on the main floor, there are some rooms to the back with offices and another vault.
Past the breezeway between the buildings is another flight of stairs, leading up to the apartments Ballard said he is wanting to renovate.
There is also what was once a dance studio, mirrors spanning across the walls. In the very back is a door to the outside, leading to a patio resting above a drive-in.
“It’s got a lot of history on it,” he said. “A lot of people who are still in town worked here, and their kids banked here.”
Now, in six months, history will continue, this time with new owners and new businesses inside the property, keeping it running.
And, with other businesses starting up, as well, the square can continue to be the central point of Bolivar.
