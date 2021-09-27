Cancer center car show set for Oct. 2
Central Care Cancer Center at the Carrie J. Babb Cancer Center, 1501 N. Oakland Ave. in Bolivar, will host its annual Cruising for Cancer Car show from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.
Registration will be from 8 to 11 a.m., with judging from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and trophy presentation from 1:30 to 2 p.m.
The free-to-attend event will feature race cars, rat rods, hot rods, street machines, trucks, motorcycles and more, as well as food and live music. The show will take place rain or shine.
Proceeds from the event will go toward assisting cancer patients by providing co-pays for treatment, gas vouchers, utility assistance and other needs. According to a news release, the show raised over $20,000 for local cancer patients in 2019.
For more information, contact Aleena DeRossett at 328-7055 or carshow@cccancer.com or visit cccancer.com/events.
Kiwianis to host pancake breakfast
Bolivar Kiwanis Club will hold its annual pancake fry from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 2, on the Bolivar square.
The meal includes pancakes, sausage and milk or coffee.
Cost is $5 in advance or $6 at the door. Children under 6 are free. People can contact any Kiwanis member to purchase advance tickets.
Tax board to meet
The Polk County Senior Citizens’ Services Fund Tax Board will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at the Polk County Senior Center at 1850 W. Broadway Street in Bolivar.
The tentative agenda of this meeting includes approval of minutes, the financial statement and bills, election of officers, and any other business that may properly come before the board.
KLIFE holds ribbon cutting
The Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Polk County KLIFE Thursday, Sept. 9, at the newly renovated KLIFE House, 424 S. Lillian Ave. in Bolivar.
Screenings coming to Bolivar
Residents living in and around Bolivar can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.
First Christian Church, 407 W. Broadway St. in Bolivar, will host this community event on Thursday, Oct. 7. Screenings can check for:
• The level of plaque buildup in arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health
• HDL and LDL cholesterol levels
• Diabetes risk
• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis
• Kidney and thyroid function, and more.
Special package pricing starts at $149, but consultants will work with patients to create a package based on age and risk factors. Call 877-237-1287 or visit lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.
Extension to offer workshops
The University of Missouri Extension will offer free small ruminant workshops during the month of October. There is no charge, but participants must register.
Monday, Oct. 11: Susan Jaster, Lincoln University Cooperative Extension Regional Farm Outreach Worker, will present forage and pasture management for optimum nutrition and health of sheep and goats, and medicine wall.
Monday, Oct. 18: Jennifer Lutes, MU Extension Agribusiness Specialist, will present farm utilization of sheep and goat record keeping for optimum operation management, and sheep and goat market outlook.
Tuesday, Oct. 26: Patrick Davis, MU Extension Regional Livestock Specialist, will present preparation for winter, as well as lambing and kidding season, and nutrition and management.
Humansville Life Church to host sale
Humansville Life Church, 506 W. Mill St., will host its first Fall into Autumn Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
All proceeds will go toward the church’s missions and to children’s events.
The church is seeking vendors to sign up for the sale. For more information, contact Kay at 654-4671 or 599-9276.
