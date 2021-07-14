Quilt guild to meet
Sew ‘N’ Sew quilt guild will meet Friday, July 16, at the Bolivar Methodist church fellowship hall’s east entrance. Social time is at 9:30 a.m. Program is at 10, and the meeting starts at 11. The program will be Introduction to Accuquilt.
Art Sync to host drawing studio
The next Life Drawing Studio at Art Sync Gallery is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 15.
The model will be Patty O'Connor.
This event is open to the public, beginner through pro.
Additional Life Drawing Studio events will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 and Aug. 19, at the gallery.
Cost is $5 for PCAA and gallery members and $8 for all others. The money goes to pay the model.
