Central Care Cancer Center at the Carrie J. Babb Cancer Center, 1501 N. Oakland Ave. in Bolivar, will host its annual Cruising for Cancer Car show from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.
Registration will be from 8 to 11 a.m., with judging from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and trophy presentation from 1:30 to 2 p.m.
The free-to-attend event will feature race cars, rat rods, hot rods, street machines, trucks, motorcycles and more, as well as food and live music. The show will take place rain or shine.
Proceeds from the event will go toward assisting cancer patients by providing co-pays for treatment, gas vouchers, utility assistance and other needs. According to a news release, the show raised over $20,000 for local cancer patients in 2019.
For more information, contact Aleena DeRossett at 328-7055 or carshow@cccancer.com or visit cccancer.com/events.
