Registration is open for the Saturday, June 26, Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation’s Heroes for Hospice 5K/10K Run presented by Craig Lehman-Shelter Insurance. The race begins at 8:30 a.m. and will be electronically timed for accuracy.
Both courses will begin in front of the CMH Community Rooms and will conclude with a loop around Dunnegan Memorial Park. Medals will be awarded to overall male and female winners in both races, first place male and female winners in each age division and oldest and youngest “hero.”
Early registration closed last month. Registration is $30 per person and $15 for youth 12 and under and does not include a T-shirt. Runners can also register the day of the event until 8 a.m. Online registration closes Sunday, June 20.
New this year is the option to be a virtual runner for only $25. The option is for those who still want to support the event and get a T-shirt but can't make it on race day. Participants can run/walk anywhere and anytime.
Participants can register at bit.ly/CMHRace2021. All ages and levels of physical activity are encouraged to attend. Walkers, strollers and pets are welcome.
CMH Hospice caregivers strive to help patients remain as comfortable as possible at home, or in a homelike setting, with family and friends. The program also provides support to the family after a death of their loved one through a bereavement program.
Proceeds from the race will provide donations in the area to ensure that physical, emotional, spiritual and bereavement care is given to all terminally ill patients and their families.
For more information on the Heroes for Hospice 5K/10K Run, contact Wren Hall, director of community relations, at 328-6318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.